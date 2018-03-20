It’s official! Lancaster is second most rainy city in UK

Lancaster has been named as the second most rainy city in the UK.

Garden and power tools distributor Blaupunkt have collected data from as far back as 1981 for its Rainy City League, looking into the average annual rainfall in mm and the average number of days’ rainfall.

Lancaster ranked as the second most rainy city, seeing an average of 152.3 days of rainfall a year and 1048.8mm of rain annually.

This was just behind Glasgow in first place, which sees 170.3 days of rainfall and 1124.3mm of rain annually.

Our neighbouring city Preston came in joint third with Newry in Northern ireland, seeing 166.6 days of rainfall and 1018.7mm of rainfall annually.