Irish dance show at Lancaster Grand

Gaelforce Dance, the international Irish Dance show, is performing in the UK and comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, March 10.

Gaelforce Dance, the celebration of Irish dance, music and song, has enjoyed success on a global scale performing in more than 30 countries, across four continents and playing to more than 2m people.

Choreographer Richard Griffin said: “We aim to be different from other shows; we are more theatrical. We operate by a very sharp edge which is very challenging for our dancers, but the experience of our show is irreplaceable and much more emotional and immediate.”

Tickets for Gaelforce Dance are £24/£23 (concessions), call the box office on 01524 64695 to book.