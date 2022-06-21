Investigation underway into cause of helicopter crash near Lancaster in which two people died

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly before midday on Monday, (June 20) in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale.

Two people who were on board have been confirmed dead and their identities are not yet known.

Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

The air ambulance at the scene of a helicopter crash in Burton-in-Lonsdale. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

There was not believed to be anyone else on board the helicopter.

The helicopter's flight plan and ownership are also unknown at this stage.

There was a full road closure at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road yesterday and people were being urged to continue to avoid the area.