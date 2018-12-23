Investigation after 'serious' collision in Lancaster

Police were today investigating a "serious" road traffic collision in Lancaster.

Lancashire police said a pedestrian - who has not been named - was involved in a collision with a car in Cable Street in the early hours.

Investigations took place this morning at the scene.

Lancaster police tweeted at around 1am: "Please avoid the area of Lancaster Bus Station and the one way system as the roads are closed whilst we deal with an incident."

It is believed the roads are now open again.

More details are expected to be released later today.