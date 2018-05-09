International role for Lancaster accountancy firm

Tritech International has appointed Lancaster accountancy and advisory firm CLB Coopers, which is part of the Baldwins group, as its auditor and business advisor.

The team at CLB Coopers, which has offices in Lancaster city centre and a client base of businesses spanning north Lancashire, will provide its services to support Tritech’s UK operations.

Tritech’s head office, based in Aberdeen, is the centre for sales and customer support, with high-tech manufacturing located at its Ulverston site, an engineering centre in Edinburgh, and an overseas operation in Texas, USA.

The company, founded more than 25 years ago, is a globally-recognised designer and manufacturer of high-technology imaging, ancillary equipment and software for use in underwater applications for the defence, energy, engineering and underwater surveying industries.

Ryan Wear, director at CLB Coopers, said: “We are obviously delighted to be appointed to work with Tritech International’s finance director, Jacqueline McCloy and the team.

“Through our discussions with the management team early on in the process, it was evident that it was exactly the type of company we have the expertise and the passion to support.

“As well as helping them with their accounting and regulatory needs, we can also lend our experience in providing them with our strategic guidance, as the company looks to achieve further growth and to help them identify new routes to market through diversification and product development.

“We are excited at the prospect of working with the team and to helping them to achieve their plans.”