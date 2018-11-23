Inspirational tales aplenty at our 2018 Education Awards

Lancaster and Morecambe College provided an ideal venue for the 2018 Lancaster Guardian/Visitor Education Awards on Thursday evening.

Held in the college’s impressive Hexagon building, teachers, pupils, parents and sponsors from across the area convened for an evening of inspirational stories.

The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Education Awards 2018, held at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Award winners.

College Principal Wes Johnson welcomed guests and said that the college was proud of its links with schools across the district and were delighted to support such a worthwhile event.

Clare Lambert of fellow sponsor BAE Systems gave an insirational insight into the career opportunities that were available to young people in this part of the North West.