Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool-based nurse who helped set up a lifesaving cancer screening service was given a retirement send-off to remember after 37 years in the profession.

Louise Newton, 54, of Thornton, stepped down from her post as lead nurse the NHS Lancashire Bowel Cancer Screening Programme and was given an extra special leaving 'do' on her last day on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apart from the cards and gifts, there was a lovingly created video presentation in which many of Louise's past and present colleagues paid heartfelt tribute to her.

One of those colleagues was even tracked down all the way to Australia to comment on the video, in which her co-workers praised her as a mentor, inspiration and friend.

What they said

Louise joked to the packed office after the video: "I really didn't realise how loved I was - it's like being at a funeral!

"I have loved being Lead Nurse on this programme, each and everyone of us cares about our patients and each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through this programe we have saved so many lives and that is something we can all be proud of."

Now the married mum-of two and grandmother plans to spend more time with her family and enjoy the chance to travel.

Cathy Corcoran (left) with Louise Newton, her retiring colleague at the NHS Lancashire Bowel Screeening Programme at Blackpool

Staff at the NHS Lancashire Bowel Screening Programme, based in Blackpool, at the leaving 'do' for lead nurse Louise Newton

The video and leaving event were organised by Cathy Corcoran, Louise's long-serving deputy who will now take over as the programme's lead nurse.

Cathy said: "Everyone wanted to get involved in the video because Louise has been such as inspiration as a boss, a colleague and a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The way she has helped develop the screening programme has been brilliant.

"I don't know how we managed to keep the video a secret from her over the past two months but somehow we did.

"We all believe in the screening programme and I'm proud to be stepping into Louise's shoes."

Louise helped set up the screening programme, now based at the Blackpool Stadium complex, on Seasiders Way, back in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she set it up as a lead nurse, along with gastroenterology consultant Dr Mark Hendrickse and programme manager Judith Stathan, there were just three nurses working for it.

Today there is a team of 26 nurses working throughout Lancashire as the bowel cancer screening service has expanded to include a wider age range of people eligible for screening kits.

Why screening is important

The programe now sends out testing kits to people aged from 54 to 74, every two years if they are registered with a GP, inviting them to send off samples for testing.

If the test finds anything unusual, people might be asked to go to hospital to have further tests to confirm or rule out cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowel cancer is the 4th most common type of cancer. Screening can help prevent bowel cancer or find it at an early stage, when it's easier to treat, thus saving lives.