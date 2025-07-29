When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Mere Park, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SP Rated 5 on July 18. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH Rated 5 on July 11. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Royal British Legion Club, King Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EJ Rated 4 on June 29. | Google Photo Sales