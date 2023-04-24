Eleven-year-old Ozzy Low was inspired to start writing after a recent visit to his school by the author Ross Montgomery.

Ozzy has since been working with his dad and an illustrator to bring his book to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is an adventure virtual reality quest where the characters Seth, Jake, Josh, Sumo, Emma and Speeder the dog are trapped in a game world called Oz.

Ozzy Low pictured with his front cover design.

As Seth goes through the game he makes friends, enemies and a lot more and seeks to find his way to escape the game.

Ozzy hopes to raise money to publish his book so he can send free copies to other schools around the country to hopefully inspire other children to create their own worlds and their own books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingleton Primary School pupil Ozzy said: “I love video games and I love creating things. This is my biggest project so far.

“My bigger dream is to turn the story into a playable game that you can enjoy along with the books.

One of the illustrations from Ozzy's book.

“Your donations will help me publish and distribute my story to other schools for anyone to enjoy and will also help me develop the game further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would love to be able to print 500 copies of my book to give out for free to schools.

“With your support you can help make my dream come true.”

You can support Ozzy by donating to his crowdfunder online at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/oz-the-book