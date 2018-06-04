Ingleton man seriously injured and HGV driver arrested following collision in Lune Valley

A 22-year-old Ingleton man was seriously injured after his car collided with a HGV in Wennington.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened at around 8pm on Thursday May 31.

The 22-year-old was driving on the B6480 at Wennington when his Peugeot 207 collided with the rear of a foreign-registered HGV which police believe was reversing.

The Peugeot driver suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance.

His current condition is described as serious but stable.

The truck driver, a 47 year-old man from Turkey was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is still in custody.

Sgt Marc Glass from the Road Policing Unit said: “If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, please speak to us as you could have vital information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1436 of May 31st