Ingleton Beavers get to grips with technology

Ingleton Beaver leaders recently teamed up with Ingleton Community Library to deliver an exciting two night programme of digitally-based activities in the library to help the Beavers in their colony complete their digital maker badge.

Having chosen a book to read, each Beaver designed a suitable bookmark using a simple and inexpensive Raspberry pi-TopCEED desktop computer provided by North Yorkshire County Council Library Services.

The Beavers also had the opportunity to programme a micro:bit, an open source piece of hardware designed by the BBC for use in computer education.

Having completed a simple coding exercise, the Beavers were fascinated by the patterns of flashing lights that they had created on the micro:bit.

Finally, several Beavers became members of the library and existing members borrowed books so that they can complete their reader badge.

The success of the initiative shows how useful it is to work in partnership with the community as both parties gain from the sharing of skills and equipment, as well as the favourable publicity.

Later this month, Ingleton Cubs will also be able to gain from a repeat of this valuable initiative.

A photo display of the event is now on show in Ingleton Library.