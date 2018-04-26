Indian dancing session at Halton Mill

Halton Mill in Halton is joining other community businesses around the country to celebrate the third annual Community Business Weekend.

Aimed at shining a light on the 7,000 community businesses across England, Community Business Weekend offers a unique opportunity for local people to visit and see how they can get involved.

On Sunday May 6, Halton Mill, which has been community-owned since 2008, is hosting an ancient Indian dance destressing session, with all proceeds being donated to Child.org.

Sharlene Gandhi, who is running the session said: “This is the first event of its kind in the Lancaster area. I would love to bring a little bit of my native culture to families and young people this bank holiday weekend, and hopefully get everybody a little bit stretched out and sweaty in the process!”

Peter Jenkins, interim chief executive at organisers Power to Change, said: “Community businesses are a great example of local people taking power into their own hands. Every day tens of thousands of people get up and go to work at one of the 7,000 community businesses in England. Hundreds of thousands of us shop, visit or benefit from them directly, but they are still relatively unknown.

“That’s why Community Business Weekend is so important. To find out more about The Dance Destresser event and buy tickets, visit https://ti.to/child-org/dance-destresser.

To find out about other Community Business Weekend events in the area and for more information about the weekend, visit www.communitybusinessweekend.org.