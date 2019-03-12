Independent Lancaster wine firm scoops top national award

Lancaster Wine Company has won a national award for the Best Independent Wine Merchant at the People’s Choice Wine Awards.

The awards, held at the Comedy Store, Manchester, were presented by Kate Goodman and Amelia Singer, both Wine TV presenters.

Fiona and Barry Howarth from the business, which is based in Greaves Road, said: “This award means so much to us, as we won because of our customers voting for us, and leaving their comments about us. One judge told us afterwards, ‘you had by far the most vote and comments’ and we always say, we wouldn’t be here without our fantastic customers!

“Our prize is a much treasured individual cartoon by award winning cartoonist Tony Husband, which will have pride of place on the wall in the shop.”

Lancaster Wine Company is an independent wine shop, personally run by Barry and Fiona Howarth, offering the finest wines, beers and spirits, as well as cigars, gifts, hampers and baskets, local oils and vinegars, chocolate, biscuits, jams, chutney, honey, pates, Cartmel Sticky Toffee pudding and local cheeses.