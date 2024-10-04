Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incident closed an exit slip road on the M6 southbound near Carnforth.

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident on the exit slip road at junction 35 on Friday evening.

Pictures from the scene show traffic officers, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Traffic was coping well following the closure.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comments.