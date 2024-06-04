In his own words: Garstang centenarian’s vivid recollections of D-Day on the 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When residents of a Garstang nursing home gather on Thursday to mark the bravery of those who served during the D-Day landings 80 years ago, they will have good reason to feel an extra sense of pride.

For whilst blockbuster movies and countless books have helped to keep that heroism in the public consciousness, among the few men who remain to give a first hand account is Cornmill Nursing Home resident, Nicholas Briggs.

Nicholas, who saw action on Arctic convoys to Russia, the Far East and of course Normandy, was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French Government in gratitude for helping with the liberation of France.

Here, in his own words {abridged} recounted to daughter, Karen Macauley, Nicholas shares his remarkable experiences as a sailor on V class destroyer, HMS Virago.

Nicholas Briggs with his Legion d'Honneur.

“{We went over to Normandy} I think the night before – we set off just before midnight and joined up with a whole lot of ships,” he said. “There seemed to be thousands of them, it was quite a sight. There were many of them. We were the 26th Destroyer Flotilla and there were five of us in that flotilla. We could definitely spot our own ships."

Nicholas’s action station was X and Y gun and as he was below decks, most of his visibility was through the porthole.

“I could see all the aeroplanes coming down though,” he said. “That was when we were passing ammunition. Ammunition was stored in the magazine below and it came up on an endless chain. We had to take it off and put it on a sort of slide. The slide had a lift underneath and you gave it a pull and shoved it up to the gun deck.”

Nicholas with his chums on HMS Virago.

Nicholas vividly recalls the sounds of warfare during their relentless firing at the German battery: “We fired towards the shore – we didn't know at the time what we were doing. As you can understand, we were in the blunt end of the ship and we didn't really know much of what was going on. They told us afterwards what we had been firing at. Everything was banging and crashing all around us. And flashing. Flashing all over the place.

“I remember that we steamed away and went at a bit of speed. And we went at it all of a sudden, turned to port and we were all at funny angles by then and the guns X and Y and A and B guns were fired. We thought at the time that we were attracting the attention of the shore batteries.

“We used to reply with our heavy guns then all of a sudden you could hear a whacking great big noise – and that was the battleships firing on the information we had given them. They were blinking great big shells.

“They were firing over us to land on the beaches and beyond. That was a bit scary, you know. I wasn't really scared – I don't think any of us were old enough to understand.”