Ilkley 29-5 Vale of Lune

In their first Roses clash of the season, Vale suffered their fourth successive defeat and after the opening month of the campaign they are rooted to the bottom of the table.

There were positive signs in the opening exchanges at Stacks Field as the Vale made all the early running in perfect conditions.

Forwards and backs combined with a number of high tempo attacks against Ilkley, who are unbeaten at home, and the visitors were rewarded with try in the 15th minute.

A series of quick passes opened up the Tykes’ defence which allowed centre Fergus Owens to dart away for an unconverted try.

Jordan Dorrington was proving to be an elusive runner from deep, Damon Hall produced one of his penetrating runs, Sam Wallbank urged his troops on with a number of powerful charges but gradually the home side efficiently took control.

In the 23rd minute Ilkley gave something for their supporters to cheer about when they drew level.

Winger Struan Conner embarked on a solo run for an unconverted try; Vale failed to spot the danger until it was too late, in addition tackles were missed in the build up to the equaliser.

This was just the fillip that Ilkley needed, there was an air authority about their game and in the 35th minute they went into the lead with a well constructed try.

A slick passing move had Vale retreating but they were unable to deny centre Elliot Morgan his try which was converted by stand-off Charles Morgan.

In the third minute of the second half, Vale were slow to react to a quickly taken tap penalty and before they could number up Mark McKay kicked up his heels to score a try, converted by Morgan.

Ilkley edged closer to safety in the 70th minute when Morgan kicked a penalty goal.

As the game moved into the red band Ilkley fashioned one more score which followed a period of pressure close to Vale’s line.

Flanker Pat Power cruised over from close range for his try which Morgan converted.

Vale will be in action on Saturday in their rearranged home game against Kirkby Lonsdale and will be hoping to pick up where they left off against the Cumbrians when they were holding a 15-5 lead before play was abandoned.

Kirkby Lonsdale were victorious at the weekend, beating Alnwick 24-10 at Underley Park.

Kirkby’s number 10, Mike Fearon, opened the scoring with a penalty from around 30 metres after six minutes, and Stu Storey burst through to score soon after to extend his team’s advantage with a converted try.

Kirkby extended their lead when Dan Armistead thundered on and it looked like he would score, he was tackled on the line but offloaded to winger, Harry Huddleston, who had no more to do than bend over to ground the ball for the try by the corner flag.

Fearon’s conversion slid by the outside of the post but Kirkby’s second try had extended their lead to 15-0 on the half hour.

Alnwick did get on the board with a penalty five minutes later from their number eight, Ben Gothorp, to make it 15-3 but Fearon cancelled that out on the stroke of half-time with one of his own and it was 18-3 when the whistle went.

The second half was a 50-50 affair, Fearon extended Kirkby’s lead after 15 minutes with another successful penalty to make it 21-3 before Alnwick’s No.9 Jonny Burn scored a try as the game went into the final quarter. Gothorp adding the conversion to make it 21-10.

Alnwick went close late on but Tom Pickthall sealed things with a dead centre penalty from 32 metres out to make the final score 24-10.