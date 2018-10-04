Icicle Works frontman returns to Lancaster

Front man of classic Liverpool top ten ’80s band The Icicle Works, Ian McNabb returns to Lancaster’s venue The Yorkshire Taps (formerly Yorkshire House) on Saturday October 20, for an intimate solo acoustic show, featuring a selection of nearly four decades of songs.

Ian’s date in Lancaster is part of the Our Future In Space tour to promote his latest album, recorded with Liverpool band Cold Shoulder and also featuring Peter Buck of R.E.M.

Support comes from Lancaster songwriter Stuart Anthony (ex Long Lost Band) who works with Tim Buckley lyricist Larry Beckett (Song to the Siren).

Tickets are £12 + £1.20 booking fee, available in advance from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/426696. Doors open at 8.30pm.