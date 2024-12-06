With its fancy website and slick exterior lettering, I did not expect what I got at the Parker's Arms in Newton-in-Bowland, near Clitheroe.

I knew I was pretty much guaranteed great food - this place is consistently up there as one of the top places to eat in the country and has been lauded by the likes of Jay Rayner and the Hairy Bikers - but I didn't expect to feel comforted.

That sounds odd, doesn't it? Ok, well put it like this, I felt like I had stepped back in time to visit an old relatives house or a kindly neighbour - the ones you call auntie even though they're not - and I had a big arm put around me and I was being looked after and fed. The place isn't slick or 'Farrow and Balled' as Jay Rayner said - and I didn't want it to be - it felt like I was truly sitting in the home of the landlord, and surely, that's the essence and tradition of pubs.

Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland | Catherine Musgrove

He didn't introduce himself, but the man who was running the show when I visited; he's a proper Lancashire character. He went out of his way to make us feel at home, to chat, to fuss over the dog and my son. But beyond that, he was extremely knowledgeable about the food, its origins and backstory. We got to know all about Blue Fin tuna (they make it into a kofta) before plumping for something else off the menu.

And so yes, the menu. For adults, it was a set three-course menu for £50. That is very, very, very reasonable. My son had a much more limited two-course choice for £23. While we waited, of course we had drinks. My husband chose from the selection of Bowland Brewery beers, and as I was the designated driver (on some pretty iffy country roads), I had a Bramble Crush mocktail. At £7 it wasn't much cheaper than a real cocktail, but it was absolutely delicious and set the tone for the meal ahead. Which took a while, I must say.But as it was an experience rather than a rush, I was happy to wait an hour for my grub to arrive.

The seasonal menu at the Parkers Arms | Catherine Musgrove

And when it arrived, it arrived in style. My son's came first - a heart sausage and chips dish no child would decline, with possibly the best chips I've had all year. My husband went for the local estate shot game bird faggots to start, and I chose the charcoal-grilled Manx scallops. They arrived with some delishly dense sourbread, which was put to great use mopping up the incredible sauce. The dish actually arrived inside a shell, which was a nice touch, and in a first for me, was presented cut into small cubes. I am not the world's biggest seafood fan, but I do like scallops, and these were probably the best I've eaten. Meaty, fresh, tender, and in a flavourful, salty sauce I could have happily drunk out of the shell.

For mains, Chris and I both opted for the chicken and mushroom pie. We couldn't not have the signature dish the Parkers is known for. In 2021 their pies were featured in the Hairy Bikers Go North programme and their curried mutton pie is a National British Pie Awards gold award 2023 winner, gaining two taste star awards for 2023 in The Great Taste Awards the most prestigious UK retail awards.

The scallop starter | Catherine Musgrove

The pie wasn't massive, but adequately proportioned, alongside a selection of those wonderful chips and some chunky veg. The whole plate looked wholesome, if you will, something I imagine farmers of yesteryear in the area would have tucked into after a long day on the fells. Again the seasoning was spot on, with the pastry golden and giving just enough resitance without being flaky. A rich and succulent treat with little bits of bacon a surprise addition. Even my mushroom doubting husband commented that they were delicious. 'Nuff said.

For desserts, he opted for the melted chocolate pudding and I just had to try the rice pudding icecream with Newton blackcurrent compote. I have never had anything like it, and could eat a gallon of the stuff. It tastes exactly like rice pudding, but frozen, with the comforting warmth of nutmeg and sharpness of the berries.

The chicken and mushroom pie | Catherine Musgrove

All in all, an absolute triumph, which was expected on the culinary side. But the warmth, the comfort, the family atmosphere is what will have me returning time and time again.

