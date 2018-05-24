A woman is still without a fridge, cooker and proper bed nearly seven months after her house was flooded in Galgate.

Kelly Coulton, 38, was a housing association tenant in a house in Main Road, Galgate which was completely flooded out in November last year.

She has now been rehoused by Adactus in a property on River View Close in Lancaster, but has not been able to afford to buy essential items for her new house, and has been sleeping on a blow-up mattress since moving in a few weeks ago. Kelly, who has learning disabilities and struggles to read or write, has a support worker to help her.

She said: “I have a lot of health conditions and a bad back so I shouldn’t be sleeping on the floor.

“Also during the hot weather I’ve had no fridge. I couldn’t stay in the property in Galgate as the council had said it was unfit to live in due to the damp. I’ve been tested for COPD and I’m now on an inhaler because my other home was so damp. I’ve been screaming from the rooftops that I need help.”

Mathew George, Operations Director of Asset Management at Adactus said: “Our tenants’ welfare is always our priority and since Mrs Coulton’s home was flooded in November last year, we arranged emergency accommodation for her at a local hotel and more recently at Wesley House in Lancaster.Mrs Coulton is now living in a new apartment and we’ve donated furniture and white goods to replace items she lost in the flood which we will happily deliver to Mrs Coulton’s new home.”