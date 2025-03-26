Everyone loves a mystery - and a chance to win £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, Aldi have both things covered with their Mystery Flavoured Hot Cross Buns, out now priced at 99p for two.

There’s actually three different flavours to try.

The first lot, which came out on March 20, are wrapped in blue and purple packaging - and we’re told not to think this is a giveaway on the flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi mystery flavoured hot cross buns | cm

Flavour two comes out on March 27 and flavour three comes out on April 3.

On each pack os a QR code to scan to register your best guess. One winner per flavour will be chosen to win £1,000.

Entries must be in by April 6.

What did I think?

The hot cross buns looked a little flat and sorry for themselves, but I have to say they were perfectly tasty when halved, toasted and buttered.

There’s quite a strong citrus smell when you get them out, and there’s little blobs of what look like sultanas, but aren’t. I was naughty and looked at the ingredients list (come on, everyone would be the same), and all sorts of fruit purees are mentioned, from apple, strawberry, blueberry to pumpkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed with that information, I have to say that surprisingly, I thought that the mystery flavour was lime, or lemon and lime. Definitely a citrus sharpness, and not a pineapple sweetness as some people have suggested.

Watch the video to see more about my taste test.