I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:48 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 10:49 GMT

Lancashire truly is a wonderful place.

From stunning natural countryside in the form of breathtaking beaches and rugged countryside fells, to bustling cities, world-class universities, and top-notch restaurants, Lancashire really does have it all - and we’re celebrating it as part of our #LoveYour campaign in tribute to all things Lancashire.

From Lancaster to Leyland, Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle, Blackpool to Burnley, there is far from a shortage of unique and wonderful places to call home, meaning that Lancashire has something for everyone.

If you’re after hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants, then Lancashire has something for you. Likewise, if it’s quaint villages surrounded by countryside that tickles your fancy, then there is no shortage of desirable places across the county fitting that description as well.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are. Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back."

1. Thornton

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back." | Google

Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth."

2. Carnforth

Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth." | Google

3. Hambleton - Hambleton recently ranked third as England’s most relaxed area in a recent study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit.

Everard and Cole

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

4. Poulton-le-Fylde

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google

