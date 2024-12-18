I asked readers what the worst roads in Lancashire for potholes were and here are the top 35

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 10:23 BST

There are few things that motorists despise more than potholes.

A blight on not only the aesthetic nature of our streets and road, but also a very real danger to vehicles and their occupants, potholes are one of the most pressing issues referenced by regular people when it comes to everyday politics.

Recently, Lancashire County Council said it was “back on track” with pothole repairs - in 2024/25 alone, the county council expects to spend around £29m on improving road surfaces across the region in an effort to make the county’s roads “more resilient”.

But, in the meantime, we decided to ask our readers to share the worst roads in the county for potholes and, in no particular order, here were 37 of their nominations...

Charlotte Mac said: "St Vincents Road in Fulwood had had the surface missing for four years. It’s a joke for such a busy road with three schools/colleges."

1. St Vincents Road, Fulwood

Charlotte Mac said: "St Vincents Road in Fulwood had had the surface missing for four years. It’s a joke for such a busy road with three schools/colleges." | Gooogle

Valerie Smith said St Anne's Road.

2. St Anne's Road, Blackpool

Valerie Smith said St Anne's Road. | Google

Alex Toft said London Road is "dreadful".

3. London Road, Preston

Alex Toft said London Road is "dreadful". | Google

Geoff Pilkington said Co-Operative Street is "like a farm track".

4. Co-Operative Street, Bamber Bridge

Geoff Pilkington said Co-Operative Street is "like a farm track". | Google

