Hyde United 1-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City moved a step closer to safety on Saturday with a 2-1 win away ay Hyde United thanks to second half goals from Charlie Bailey and Lewis Fensome.

The Dolly Blues gave the hosts an early scare after just four minutes when goalkeeper Peter Crook miscontrolled a back pass, under pressure from the City attack, but he eventually managed to clear the ball away from danger.

A minute later and it was Hyde’s turn to go close but the shot was pulled wide of Jack Sims’ post and it remained goalless.

The Dolly Blues were back on the attack in the 10th minute and after some neat build up play, Matty Blinkhorn got a shot away but it just went wide.

Hyde keeper Crook was again put under pressure in the 12th minute from another back pass, this time he was closed down and the ball fell to Simon Wills, who laid it off to Brad Carsley, only for the back-tracking Crooks to get across and make a crucial save.

Two minutes later Rob Wilson tested Crooks but his effort was straight at the keeper, and in the 16th minute Adam O’Reilly hit a shot from outside the penalty area but he couldn’t beat Sims.

David Norris came close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute but he couldn’t quite get his head to an excellent cross and the chance went begging and the two sides went intoo the half time break all square.

Hyde started the second half strongly and pulled a shot wide two minutes in.

However, it was City who took the lead on 62 minutes when a brilliantly whipped in cross from the right by Fensome was glanced into the far corner by Bailey.

Hyde responded well to going a goal down though, putting City under some intense pressure and it paid off when a Janni Lipka shot struck the hand of Simon Wills in the area and a penalty kick was awarded to the hosts.

Up stepped Paddy Lane and he slotted home the spot kick neatly, sending Sims the wrong way to equalise for the home side.

Two minutes later though and City were ahead once again.

Fensome made a darting run from the right and played the ball into Blinkhorn inside the area, the Dolly Blues’ number nine played the ball first time back into the path of Fensome who controlled the ball and with his second touch went for goal.

His shot hit the inside of the post but the referee decided that the ball had crossed the line and the goal was given.

With 11 minutes to go the Dolly Blues players appealed for a penalty when Blinkhorn appeared to be pulled to the ground in the area but the referee waved away the protests.

There was still time for some late drama when City defender Paul Jarvis headed into his own net from a Hyde corner, but the referee had already blown for a freekick and City held on for the win.