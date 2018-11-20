Hunt goes on for missing Clitheroe sex offender

Lancashire police are continuing to appeal for information about a missing sex offender wanted on recall to prison.

Norman Ormerod went missing from an address in Clitheroe on August 2 and has failed to attend probation appointments.

He was last seen in Preston on August 9.

The 45-year-old was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2011 and 2015.

Ormerod has links to Lancashire, Cumbria, Scotland, Manchester, Wales, Derbyshire and Norfolk.

Police say he may have travelled to the North Yorkshire or Humberside areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

PC Dean Briggs, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ormerod has been wanted for some time now and is in breach of his licence requirements.

“He is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area and could be camping.

“I would advise anyone with information not to approach him but to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact SOMUEAST@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Tel No. 01254 353850. PC 1314 Dean Briggs - 1314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or DS 2235 Kate Kennedy – 2235@lancashire.pnn.police.uk