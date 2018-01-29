Hundreds visit Morecambe Winter Gardens in aid of hospice

A ska night was held at the theatre at the weekend in aid of St John's Hospice, in Lancaster.

Gary Butler, from Morecambe, organised the charity night to raise vital funds for the Slyne Road hospice.

DJ Phill Haywood, Scottish band Dogtooth, The Joe Publix Band, SkaFace and DJ Caz Matthews were among the music line-up.

The event has so far raised more than £1,000 for the hospice.

Gary Butler said: "I would like to thank everybody who came out to support the event and the hospice.

"The atmosphere was amazing, everybody had a great time.

"We had volunteers from Our Lady's Catholic College Sixth Form help us on the night, giving out wristbands.

"The ticket sales, collection buckets and a pre-event on Friday at the Exchange helped add to the fundraising total.

"Big thanks goes to Rob and Debbie Ellershaw, there is so many people to thank."

People from as far as Glasgow, Southport, Carlisle and Blackpool stayed in the resort to attend the ska night.