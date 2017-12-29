Hundreds take part in Lancaster festive 4k run

A record number of runners put their best foot forward to shed the excesses of Christmas.

More than 400 runners took part in the annual Festive 4k Fun Run organised by Lancaster & Morecambe Athletic Club.

Festive 4k run in Lancaster.

A chilly morning provided good running conditions for the participants on Wednesday December 27.

The run, which started and finished at the Athletic clubhouse, followed the River Lune and headed onto the cycle track towards Carlisle Bridge where the runners turned around and took the same route back to the finish.

“The event was a great opportunity to run off the excess Christmas pudding and so attracted many families as well as runners pushing prams, wheelchair entrants and some runners entering the Christmas spirit in fancy dress – even Father Christmas made an appearance,” said Charlie Satterly, of Lancaster & Morecambe Athletic Club.

Taking a comfortable victory was Lee Parrington running for Barlick in a time of 12 minutes, 34 seconds, followed by Nathan Townsend (Trafford AC) in 13 minutes, 16 seconds just out pipping Gareth Booth into third place with 13 minutes, 18 seconds (Horwick RMI). The organisers would like to thank all runners, sponsors, marshals and spectators who supported the event.

