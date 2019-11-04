Hundreds of Lancaster homes without water after burst pipe floods road

A burst pipe has left hundreds of home and businesses in Lancaster without water.

Supply was lost at around 6.20am this morning (November 4) after a water pipe burst in Ashton Road.

The burst pipe has flooded the Ashton Road between Lancaster Canal bridge and the mini-roundabout.

The leak is affecting hundreds of households in the LA1 and LA2 post code areas who have been left without water.

Many more homes are also experiencing poor pressure, including dozens of homes in the nearby village of Cockerham.

United Utilities said its leakage engineers arrived on site at 8.50am to investigate the issue and the cause has now been identified.

Ashton Road in Lancaster remains flooded after t

A spokesman said: "We’re currently investigating an issue which may mean customers have no water or it’s coming out the tap as a trickle.

"A leak near to Ashton Road affecting customers in LA1 and LA2 has been spotted and reported to us.

"We’ve been out to investigate and found this to be the cause for some of you having no water or just a trickle.

"Our leakage engineers are now on site and we hope to have taps flowing again very soon.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience."

More to follow...