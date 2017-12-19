Search

Hundreds buy Team Reece charity single

Reece Holt, from Overton, who is battling brain cancer.
Brave Overton schoolboy Reece Holt got a wonderful birthday present as a fundraising single launched in his name has been flying off the shelves.

Hundreds have bought CD copies of ‘Everybody Hurts’ recorded by local singers to raise money for the 12-year-old’s charity Team Reece.

Reece, who turned 12 on Wednesday, is battling a rare brain tumour.

The CD was launched at the Arndale Centre on Saturday.

It is available from The Bay radio, the Palatine, the Trimpell, Smokey O’Connors, The Exchange, Jo N Lee’s Cafe, Scarlett Louis, The Beauty Parlour and Tesco on Heysham Road (Strawberry end).

A poignant music video, filmed at the Winter Gardens and other locations, can be seen HERE.