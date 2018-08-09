How was news of Armistice spread in Burton-in-Lonsdale?

Burton in Lonsdale in North Yorkshire, is planning a series of events to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice this November.

One of these is a community concert, loosely structured around how people in different theatres/places heard about the Armistice.

Mike Biles from the village said: “We know that an impromptu celebration was held in our village hall - where our concert will be - on the very day of the Armistice.

“We have a newspaper cutting about this. What we don’t know is how the villagers got the news so quickly.

“We believe there was a telegraph system between the post office in Lancaster and in the village.“

If you could help with any information, email mike.biles@rismove.co.uk.