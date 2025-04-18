Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keen shoppers can win themselves an all expenses paid shopping trip to the value of £3,000 thanks to a new national competition from Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The largest designer outlet in the UK has launched an exciting search for super fans to celebrate their individual style stories and experiences with the brand over the years as 2025 marks Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet’s 30th birthday.

To enter, shoppers simply need to head to the Cheshire Oaks website and share their favourite shopping memories from their time visiting the outlet, how they’ve shopped with the brand through the years, and why it is a special shopping destination to them.

Prizes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of prizes available, including a fully paid shopping trip for the winner and two other family members worth £3,000, with Cheshire Oaks looking to reward fans spanning across three generations of the same family, in keeping with the brand’s 30 year milestone.

As well as the exciting cash prize, entrants can also win a shopping trip led by a professional stylist and a complimentary family fashion photoshoot, again capturing the style stories of three generations of fans of the brand.

The competition is running until midnight on Sunday, April 20. With the winners chosen and contacted the following day.

Cheshire Oaks | Cheshire Oaks

Cheshire Oaks recently commissioned a national style report, which revealed a striking return to prominence of in person shopping, with 63 per cent of Brits choosing to do so over online purchases. The report also shows that nostalgic shoppers welcome a return of some previously popular 90s and 00s trends, with (22 per cent) delighted to see baggy trousers in their wardrobes, while tracksuits (18 per cent) and full denim outfits (16 per cent) are also a welcome addition to people’s 2025 look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since originally opening in 1995, the iconic shopping destination has expanded exponentially over time to now boast more than 400,000 sq ft of retail space. With over 4,000 employees and over 21 million items sold annually across 160 stores and 19 food partners, Cheshire Oaks stands along as the largest retail space in the country.

Kenny Murray, General Manager at Cheshire Oaks said: “As our celebrations continue to mark the brand’s 30thanniversary, we’re excited to hear about the individual style stories from three generations of our customers. The last three decades has seen us evolve, grow and innovate with the times and we’re delighted to be able to share in the celebrations with our loyal customer base and give something back to those most deserving.”

For more information, visit: https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks/