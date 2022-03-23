How Lancaster people can help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine

As well as sending money and aid, people in the UK are now able to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war after the Government opened its Houses for Ukraine scheme.

Under the project, private individuals can sponsor a Ukrainian family or individual to live in their home.

The sponsor must complete a visa form and will then undergo DBS checks and have a home visit from their local council to ensure that their house is suitable to house refugees.

A woman with two children and carrying bags walk on a street to leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. Photo by PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty Images

Sponsors must commit to a minimum of six months of hosting. The majority of the guests arriving will be women and mothers with their children as Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are required to stay and fight, although there are some exceptions.

All this can seem very daunting, particularly if you have not volunteered with refugees before. However, there is plenty of support in Lancaster as we have been a City of Sanctuary since 2016, welcoming asylum seekers and refugees from all over the world who have had to leave their countries due to war or political oppression.

Mandy Whitehouse, who lives in Lancaster, has set up a Facebook group called ‘Lancaster Hosting Ukrainians’ and is inviting people who are interested in being sponsors to join the group to find out more.

She hopes to put sponsors in touch with one another for mutual support and organise some events to welcome Ukrainian guests once they arrive.

Mandy has volunteered with East meets West, a support group for asylum seeker and refugee women, since 2019 and is treasurer and a trustee of Friends of Chernobyl’s Children – Lancaster, a charity which organises recuperative holidays for children from Belarus on a five-year programme.

Another member of Lancaster hosting Ukrainians, Paula Wilson, is approaching local businesses and arts venues to see what they can offer in the way of help to familiarise refugees with the local area once they arrive.

Mandy is hoping that Lancaster Hosting Ukrainians will be working with a group in Caton to match Lancastrians with families in Ukraine as Anna, who established the group, has contacts in Poland with a Ukrainian refugee camp and it would be beneficial to bring refugees from the same geographical area here so that they have a support network of family, friends and neighbours once they arrive in the Lancaster district.

If you would like to find out more about sponsorship or how you can help our Ukrainian guests once they arrive, or would like to find out about how to help refugees from other parts of the world now living in Lancaster, contact one of the organisations mentioned below.

Rais (refugee and asylum seekers information service): https://www.facebook.com/raislancaster/, www.rais.org.uk or email [email protected]

East meets West (friendship and support for women from around the world): https://www.facebook.com/eastmeetswestlancaster/ or email [email protected]

Global Link https: //www.facebook.com/globallink.dec/ or www.globalink.org.uk

City of Sanctuary: https://cityofsanctuary.org/2022/03/02/how-you-can-support-the-people-of-ukraine/

Lancashire County Council Refugee Integration Team: Email [email protected]

Homes for Ukraine Lancaster: https://www.facebook.com/groups/639195157148072/

Lancaster hosting Ukrainians (information and support for those considering hosting): https://www.facebook.com/groups/416833720255048/ or email [email protected]

Caton and friends for Ukraine: https://www.facebook.com/groups/catonandfriendsforukraine/