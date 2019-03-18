Hovercraft rescues quad biker stuck in mud

Morecambe's RNLI hovercraft has been called out to rescue a quad biker stuck in mud almost 400 metres from shore in the Half Moon Bay near Heysham

At 2.50pm the lifeboat crew got the call from the Coastguard and within 10 minutes, the inshore rescue hovercraft was launched.

The crew unsuccessfully attempted to free the quad bike from the mud.

The rider was transported to shore on board the hovercraft; to await assistance from local coastguard teams with their specialist vehicle.

Volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: "We don’t want to put people off from enjoying our bay but recommend that they keep close to the shore.

"This is the second time this year that we have gone to the aid of someone in this area and although the gentleman wasn’t particularly far out, he still got into difficulty; indicating that conditions in this part of the Bay may be particularly hazardous at present.

"If it appears muddy, it probably is and the further out you are, the harder it is to rescue you. We also strongly advise people to respect the water by checking the time of the tide. It comes in very quickly making it easy to get cut off and therefore, potentially, very dangerous."