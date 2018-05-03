Housebuilder’s grand gesture for Morecambe woman’s campaign

A young Morecambe woman’s campaign to walk unaided has received a cash boost from a leading housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes Lancashire has donated £1,000 towards the Help Shauney Walk Unaided appeal, launched to raise £45,000 for a life-changing operation.

The award, from the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme, will support 22-year-old Shauney Huntriss in her quest to walk unaided alongside her twin sister.

Shauney said: “I have cerebral palsy that affects my lower limbs.

“My dream is to walk alongside Hollie without discomfort or breathlessness.

“I am currently fundraising for a life-changing operation that is not available on the NHS.

The procedure – selective dorsal rhizotomy – could totally change my life.”

Supporters have already raised just over £1,000 for the fund and anyone interested in helping can donate at www.just4children.org/children-helped2018/help-shauney-walk-unaided