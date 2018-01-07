Hospital bosses in Lancaster issue flu warning

A rise in flu cases at Royal Lancaster Infirmary has prompted a warning to residents.

Bosses at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) are asking visitors and the public to only attend their sites "if they have to".

They said several patients had tested positive for influenza at the Lancaster site in addition to Furness General Hospital.

Deputy chief nurse, Lynne Wyre, said: "I’d like to remind all visitors, members of the public and staff that at this time of year, flu remains highly infectious and can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes.

“Any visitors, members of the public or UHMBT staff who may be feeling unwell, or may have been in contact with a person, with flu like symptoms in recent days, should stay away from our hospitals.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure consistent, high standards of hand hygiene so we continue to ask everyone to please wash their hands when they enter and exit

any wards. Thank you. Your cooperation is appreciated."

Residents have been urged to register for a flu vaccination and are asked to contact their GP or pharmacy for further information.