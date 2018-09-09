The standard of entries at Horton-in-Ribblesdale Show on Saturday September 1 was exceptional.

The weather favoured a well supported sheep section and the indoor entries had increased by an amazing 84 entries from the previous year with 44 of these in the confectionery section alone.

Horton-in-Ribblesdale Show.'James Middleton of Arncliffe with the Champion Blue Faced Leicester.

The dogs and pets section saw record entries too. The Show President, 82-year-old Mr Chris Sutcliffe, was delighted with the day’s proceedings. He said he had attended all the shows with the exception of one since he was just a few years old, though on his first outing he was only allowed to watch from the gate as at that time Shorthorn cattle were on show and their horns and young children were not thought to be very compatible.

Mandy Middleton and her family were highly successful in the indoor section with Mandy winning the trophy for the best exhibit in the needlecraft section with a beautiful patchwork quilt, her daughter Charlotte won the Mrs Mason memorial cup for the best exhibit in the confectionery section and Charlotte’s daughter Olivia won the trophy for the most points gained indoors by an exhibitor under 11 years; and it didn’t end there. Olivia’s cousin Ellie from Hawes, another of Mandy`s granddaughters, won the Speed Fuel Oil cup for the best exhibit in the children’s handicraft section.

Emily Palmer was the winner of a new trophy presented for the first time this year and kindly donated by members of the Craven Pothole Club. Her piece of handwork was the champion exhibit in the under 16 years of age category.

There was a strong show of animals in the sheep classes and it was a difficult task for the judges, particularly when it came to judging the supreme championship.

Horton-in-Ribblesdale Show.''The Confectionery judges James and Jennifer Garth, centre, with Paula 'Swainson, Show Secretary to the left and indoor stewards.

John Carr with his Dalesbred and Bella Raine with her Swaledale were the joint reserve champions.

Jessica Lambert won the supreme accolade with her homebred pedigree two shear Zwartble Ram Selside Daredevil. The imposing ram comes from a flock of 25 breeding sheep which Jessica owns alongside her elder sister Rebecca. The champ was sire to the first prize gimmer lamb, also shown by Jessica, and to the winner of the ram lamb class, exhibited by Christine Slee of Coverham.

The trophies were presented by Bella Horsfall, the 2018 Gala Princess. The show Chairman Barrie Thomas thanked everyone for their support and urged anyone interested in the long term future of the event to come forward with help, particularly for the setting up of the show prior to the day and to the dismantling of pens the day after.

An enjoyable and successful day only made possible by a hard working committee and a good team of volunteers, they all did a great job.

Trophys

The Marmaduke White Cup and the Joan Barker Salver: Jessica Lambert. Waterston Cup: Steven Sutcliffe. Frankland challenge cup: James Middleton. The Alexander Morphet cup and the trophy for the best female in the Swaledale section: Bella Raine. The Ron Metcalfe Memorial cup: S Raine. Thompson challenge cup and the Dawson Challenge Cup: David Morphet. Lobol challenge cup: Neil Jackson. Carr challenge cup: R Lambert.

Foredale Tankards and the Peter Wood memorial trophy: S and D Robinson. The Crown Hotel cup, the trophy for the best female in the Dalesbred section and The Bernard Capstick memorial cup: John Carr. The Golden Lion cup: Sam Morphet.

Horton Tradesman’s cup: Izzy James. The John Lambert shield: H Middleton. The Armstrong Old Timers tankard: P Shackleton. Trophy for the exhibitor over 13 years and the Sarginson cup: Helen Armstrong. The Mrs Mason memorial cup: Charlotte Middleton.

Trophy, needlework: Mandy Middleton. Trophy, horticultural and flower section: Heather Huddleston. Trophy, flower section, and the J Barrow memorial cup: Elizabeth Staig. Denis Bainbridge salver: Harry Armstrong. Trophy, handicrafts: Alan Suttie. Trophy, photograph: Jen Booth.

Horton Landscaping cup: Zoe Thomas. Trophy, confectionery section, and the Craven Pothole Club trophy: Emily Palmer. Trophy, indoor section: Olivia Newhouse. The Speed fuel oil cup, children’s handicraft section: Ellie Fothergill. Thomas Metcalfe memorial trophy, children’s handwriting: Ruby Thomas.

Results

Open to farmers living in the parish of Horton – Two Mule gimmer lambs: S Sutcliffe. Swaledale gimmer lamb: B Thomas. Two Swaledale gimmer lambs: S and D Robinson. Swaledale tup lamb: B Thomas. Swaledale gimmer shearling: B Thomas. Swaledale suckled ewe: B Thomas. Swaledale shearling ram: D Wood. Dalesbred gimmer lamb: J Carr. Two Dalesbred gimmer lambs: J Carr. Dalesbred tup lamb: J Carr. Dalesbred gimmer shearling: J Carr. Dalesbred suckled ewe: J Carr.

Open to any farmer in the UK – Blue Faced Leicester – Ram shearling: Abbey White. Ram aged: Abbey White. Ram lamb: J Middleton. Gimmer lamb: J Middleton. Female, shearling and upwards: S Sutcliffe.

Five mule gimmer lambs: S Sutcliffe. Two mule gimmer lambs: S Sutcliffe. Mule gimmer lamb: J Caton.

Dalesbred – Gimmer lamb: J Carr. Shearling gimmer: J Carr. Aged ram: R Lambert. Shearling ram: N Jackson. Ram lamb: J Carr. Suckled ewe: R Lambert. Group: J Carr.

Swaledale – Gimmer lamb: S Raine. Shearling gimmer: Bella Raine. Ram aged: D Morphet. Shearling ram: D Wood. Ram lamb: S Raine. Suckled ewe: B Thomas. Group: B Thomas.

Zwartble – Male shearling and above: Jessica Lambert. Fmale shearling: C Slee. Suckled ewe: C Slee. Gimmer lamb: Jessica Lambert. Ram lamb: C Slee.

Rare and minority breed. Alex White.

Texel – Shearling ram: R Sunter. Aged ram: D Wood. Female shearling: R Sunter. Suckled ewe: S Morphet. Gimmer Lamb: S Morphet. Ram lamb: S Morphet.

Two fat crossbred lambs: Ryan Middleton.

Young handlers under 16 years: Izzy James.

Vintage tractor: H Middleton (Grey Fergie). Vintage car: P Shackleton (Austin Seven).

Dogs and pets – Large pet dog: Laurie Tebbutt with Frank. Small pet dog: Lea Eyre with Skye. Sheepdog: George Mason with Rock. Any pet other than a dog: Lily with Tony.

Indoor classes, open to all exhibitors

Fruit cake: H Armstrong. Gingerbread: D Wood. Chocolate Cake: H Armstrong. No bake, tray bake: M Edgar. Novelty cake: C Middleton. Tea loaf: D Wood. Lemon drizzle cake: D Wood. Sweet or savoury scones: S Lambert. Muffins: H Armstrong. Chocolate brownies: Bella Raine. Tray bake: S Moorhouse. Fruit pie: E Beresford. Victoria sponge: E Beresford. Butterfly buns: C Middleton. Home-made biscuits: H Armstrong. Cold sweet: H Armstrong. Swiss roll: M Middleton. Cherry cake (Sarginson trophy): H Armstrong. Quiche: H Armstrong. Egg custard:: L Graham. Lemon cheese. H Sergeant. Jam: H Huddleston. Marmalade: H Huddleston. Mince pies: H Armstrong. Cake made by a gentleman: C Saddiford .

Confectionery

Children seven years and underChocolate crispies: Leila Newhouse. Biscuits decorated: Leila Newhouse. Chocolate fridge cakes: Leila Newhouse.

Children eight to 11 – Butterfly buns: Lily Pilkington. Chocolate fridge cakes: Ellie Forster. Flapjack: Ellie Forster.

Children 12 to 16 – Novelty cake: Emily Palmer. Butterfly buns: Emily Palmer. Chocolate fridge cakes: Emily Palmer. Chocolate hazelnut whirls: Emily Palmer. Chocolate cake: Daisy Pilkington.

Needlecrafts

Hand knitted item: M Middleton. Tapestry or cross stitch: P Swainson. Patchwork, quilting or applique: M Middleton. Soft furnishings: P Swainson. Any other craft: M Middleton. Christmas tree decoration: C Booth. Handwork, over 16: P Swainson. Artwork over 16: S Jackson. Article made by a gentleman: A Suttie. Greetings card: P Swainson. Sugarcraft: B Suttie. Poster for Horton Show: Charlotte Wilson.

Horticulture section

White potatoes: S Lambert. Coloured potatoes: H Huddleston. Pods of peas: S Lambert. Vegetable and flower: S Lambert. Onions: H Armstrong. Carrots: P Shackleton. White cabbage: S Lambert. Swede turnips: H Huddleston. Beetroot: H Huddleston. Tomatoes: J Campbell. Cucumber: H Huddleston. Any other vegetable: H Armstrong.

Flower section

Home grown flowers: E Staig. Flowers of the same bloom: E Staig. Flowering houseplant: A Lambert. Foliage houseplant: E Staig. Succulent or cactus: E Staig. Rose with foliage: E Staig. Saucer of flower heads: H Huddleston. Miniature garden (12 years and over): E Staig. Miniature garden (11 years and under): Lily Pilkington. Arrangement: E Staig.

Eggs – Hen eggs: P Swainson.

Childrens classes

Seven years and under – Decorated letter of the alphabet: Leila Newhouse. Edible necklace: Olivia Newhouse. Item made from hama beads: Leila Newhouse.

Eight to 11 years – Decorated letter of the alphabet: Ellie Fothergill. Edible necklace: Ellie Forster. Item made from hama beads: Rosie Wilson.

Twelve to 16 years – Hand-made item: Daisy Pilkington. Handwriting, seven years and under: Leila Newhouse. Handwriting, eight to 11 years: Ruby Thomas. Handwriting, 12 to 16 years: Charlotte Wilson. Handwork, 11 years and under: Olivia Newhouse. Artwork, 11 years and under: Lily Pilkington. Handwork, 12 to 16 years: Emily Palmer. Artwork, 12 to 16 years: Charlotte Wilson.

Photographs

Two landscape snapshots: J Booth. Subject to begin with the letter H: T Harrison. Water: G Bolger. Living in the Dales: T Harrison. Best photograph, captioned: J Booth. Best photograph taken by a child, Playtime: Zoe Thomas. Black and white or sepia photograph: J Woods.