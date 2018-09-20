Horror fiction writer at Lancaster coffee shop book signing

Esquires Coffee in Lancaster is to host a book signing and reading with local author A.S. Chambers to launch his brand new book, The Dark Justice, on Saturday September 22.

A.S.Chambers is a Lancaster-based writer of urban fantasy and horror fiction.

He is the creator of character Sam Spallucci, the central character in several of his books, all set within the city of Lancaster and has built up a cult fan following over the years.

He is due to appear at Preston Comic Con on September 29.

Lucy Walton, manager of Esquires Coffee Lancaster said: “We’re so pleased to support the launch of A.S. Chambers brand new book in our lovely store.” The book signing and reading will take place from 12pm this Saturday at Esquires Coffee, 7, Cheapside, Lancaster.