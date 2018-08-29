Hornby Sheep Show

The Hornby and District Sheepdog and Sheep Show was held on August 21 at Raw Ridding Farm, Wray, by kind permission of Mr A Beckerton, sponsored by P V Dobson and Sons and Mr Stewart Lawsrenson.

Each year the show raises money for a different charity. In 2017 £3,360 was donated to help the work of the Heart of Gold Fund, Lancashire Cardiac Centre, Blackpool Victoria Hospital. This year the group is collecting for the Lune Valley Swimming Pool in Hornby.

Hornby and District Sheepdog and Sheep Show held on August 21.

When Hornby and District Sheepdog and Sheep Show Society was formed back in the 1970s, it was done to raise money for the building of the local swimming pool in Hornby. A valued asset in the community, it was with great sadness the pool was closed to the public in 2017, being no longer viable to be run by the local council. Since then a community society has been formed, under the new name of Lune Valley Community Society, set up with the aim of reopening the pool for public use. Renovation and refurbishment has taken place and the pool is set to reopen on Monday September 3.

As it was the pool which formed the society in many ways, it was felt it was fitting to support the pool once again in helping to get it reopened for the local community and schools. For further information and to follow progress, visit Facebook page www.facebook.com/Lunevalleyswimmingpool.

After a damp start to the show day the sun shone and the event was well supported by exhibitors, local spectators and visitors. The sheep classes were well attended with good numbers in most classes.

Trophies – H and A M Woodhouse memorial cup: M Huddleston; Matt Huddleston cup: M Huddleston; Len Richardson memorial cup: J M and J J Dawson; J K Gorst memorial cup: M Fawcett and Son; Masham Sheep Breeders Association: M Fawcett and Son; Harry Huddleston memorial cup: R Raw; Gorst family cup: R Dawson; Committee cup: G J and L Taylor; Future Farmers trophy: Teddy Whitaker; New Breed UK trophy: Rawsthorne and Taylor; I’anson Brothers Limited trophy: J Sanderson; N R Bargh memorial cup: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Jim Longton cup: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Vale of Lune Harriers cup: R Raw; Cargo Fuel Oils Limited cup: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Best group in show: Rawsthorne and Taylor.

Hornby and District Sheepdog and Sheep Show held on August 21.

Country bred – Ram lamb: M Ward; Shearling ram: Hey and Sons; Aged ram: Hey and Sons; Gimmer lamb: M Ward; Gimmer shearling: M Huddleston; Breeding ewe: M Huddleston; Group: M Huddleston. Best female: M Huddleston (breeding ewe); Best male: Hey and Sons (aged ram); Champion country bred: Hey and Sons (aged ram); Reserve champion: M Huddleston (breeding ewe).

Dalesbred – Ram lamb: S J Wright; Shearling ram: S J Wright; Aged Ram: J M and J J Dawson; Gimmer lamb: J M and J J Dawson; Gimmer shearling: J M and J J Dawson; Breeding ewe: J M and J J Dawson; Group: J M and J J Dawson; Best female: J M and J J Dawson (breeding ewe); Best male: J M and J J Dawson (aged ram); Champion Dalesbred: J M and J J Dawson (aged ram); Reserve champion: J M and J J Dawson (breeding ewe).

Masham – Gimmer lamb: M Fawcett and Son; Pair of gimmer lambs: M Fawcett and Son; Five gimmer lambs: M Fawcett and Son; Gimmer shearling: J Jackson; Breeding ewe: J K Gorst and Sons; Champion Masham: J Jackson (gimmer shearling); Reserve champion: M Fawcett and Son (gimmer lamb).

Mule – Gimmer lamb: R Raw; Pair of gimmer lambs: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Five gimmer lambs: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Champion Mule: R Raw (gimmer lamb); Reserve champion: Rawsthorne and Taylor (gimmer lamb).

Hornby and District Sheepdog and Sheep Show held on August 21.

Leicester – Ram lamb: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Ram (shearling upwards): Rawsthorne and Taylor; Gimmer lamb: H Huddleston and Son; Gimmer shearling: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Breeding ewe: H Huddleston and Son; Group: Rawsthorne and Taylor; Best female: H Huddleston and Son (breeding ewe); Best male: Rawsthorne and Taylor (ram); Champion Leicester: Rawsthorne and Taylor (ram); Reserve champion: H Huddleston and Son (breeding ewe).

Texel – Ram lamb: J Sanderson; Ram (shearling upwards): J Sanderson; Gimmer lamb: J Sanderson; Gimmer shearling: J Sanderson; Breeding ewe: J Sanderson; Group: J Sanderson; Best female: J Sanderson (breeding ewe); Best male: J Sanderson (ram); Champion Texel: J Sanderson (breeding ewe); Reserve champion: J Sanderson (ram).

Swaledale – Ram lamb: J R and J Gorst and Son; Shearling ram: A and L Huddleston; Aged ram: G J and L Taylor; Gimmer lamb: J R and J Gorst and Son; Gimmer shearling: A and L Huddleston; Breeding ewe: J R and J Gorst and Son; Group: J R and J Gorst and Son; Best female: A and L Huddleston (gimmer shearling); Best male: G J and L Taylor (aged ram); Champion Swaledale: G J and L Taylor (aged ram); Reserve champion: A and L Huddleston (gimmer shearling).

Teeswater – Ram lamb: R Dawson; Shearling ram: J and M Whitfield and Sons; Aged ram: J K Gorst and Sons; Gimmer lamb: J and M Whitfield and Sons; Gimmer shearling: J K Gorst and Sons; Breeding ewe: J and M Whitfield and Sons; Group: J and M Whitfield and Sons; Best female: J and M Whitfield and Sons (gimmer lamb); Best male: R Dawson (ram lamb); Champion Teeswater: R Dawson (ram lamb); Reserve champion: J and M Whitfield and Sons (gimmer lamb).

Herdwick – Ram lamb: H Huntington; Ram (shearling upwards): F Brennand; Gimmer lamb: H Huntington; Gimmer shearling: H Huntington; Breeding ewe: F Brennand; Group: F Brennand; Best female: F Brennand (breeding ewe); Best male: F Brennand (ram); Champion Herdwick: F Brennand (breeding ewe); Reserve champion: F Brennand (Ram).

Duture farmers – Upland male: Emma Dawson; Upland female: Harry Huddleston; Lowland male: Reuben Park; Lowland female: Teddy Whitaker; Champion future farmers: Teddy Whitaker (lowland female); Reserve champion: Emma Dawson (upland male).

Sheepdog trials (60 dogs ran) – Open class: S Perello (Jim) 95. Novice class: R Harrison (Hemp) 90.