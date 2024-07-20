Honorary degree for award winning writer from Lancashire

By Gillian Whitworth
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
An award-winning writer and performance poet who grew up in Chorley has received an Honorary Degree from Lancaster University.

Yrsa Daley-Ward – who is now based in Los Angeles - is best known for her debut book, Bone, as well as for her live poetry performances.

In her writing, Yrsa tackles issues dealing with all parts of the human condition, even the so-called unsayable. Her words have resonated with readers worldwide through her acclaimed books of poetry and memoir.

Her autobiographical novel, The Terrible 2021 (Penguin books), won the Pen Ackerley Prize for memoir. Yrsa co-wrote Black Is King, Beyoncé's musical film and visual album.

Yrsa’s latest work is The How: Notes on the Great Work of Meeting Yourself. Yrsa can be found on Instagram at @YrsaDaleyWard and on her online journal/newsletter ‘the utter’, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers twice weekly.

