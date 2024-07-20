Honorary degree for award winning writer from Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning writer and performance poet who grew up in Chorley has received an Honorary Degree from Lancaster University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning writer and performance poet who grew up in Chorley has received an Honorary Degree from Lancaster University.

Yrsa Daley-Ward – who is now based in Los Angeles - is best known for her debut book, Bone, as well as for her live poetry performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her writing, Yrsa tackles issues dealing with all parts of the human condition, even the so-called unsayable. Her words have resonated with readers worldwide through her acclaimed books of poetry and memoir.

National World

Her autobiographical novel, The Terrible 2021 (Penguin books), won the Pen Ackerley Prize for memoir. Yrsa co-wrote Black Is King, Beyoncé's musical film and visual album.

Yrsa’s latest work is The How: Notes on the Great Work of Meeting Yourself. Yrsa can be found on Instagram at @YrsaDaleyWard and on her online journal/newsletter ‘the utter’, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers twice weekly.