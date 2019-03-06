Homes plan granted for derelict Lancaster restaurant site

Plans to convert a former Lancaster restaurant and pub into new homes have been approved by Lancaster City Council.

Nine further homes will be built on the land currently occupied by a motel, after 2017 proposals for 11 further homes in 2017 were considered over intensive.

The plans include the demolition of the building’s existing conservatory and associated motel building and the erection of nine homes with associated landscaping and parking.

The application was originally presented to the planning committee on May 9 2018, where councillors approved the development subject to the applicant entering into a Section 106 legal agreement to secure an affordable housing contribution.

However the applicant, Tom Hill, has yet to sign the agreement, and therefore the scheme was presented back to the planning committee for consideration.

Council officers recommended the application for refusal stating: “Whilst there was a commitment by the applicant to provide an affordable housing contribution, the applicant has sought not to progress the legal agreement process to allow this to be secured by the Local Planning Authority.

“The Local Planning Authority considers that the provision of an affordable housing contribution of £18,831 is required to make the development acceptable in

planning terms. Given the reluctance of the applicant to commence the legal agreement process to allow this contribution to be secured, the scheme is considered contrary to Policy DM41 of the Development Management DPD, and Section 4 of the National Planning Policy Framework.”

However, councillors were advised at the meeting on March 4 that the application was recommended for approval due to information that had been submitted following agenda publication.

The application was approved in principle and delegated back to the Planning Manager to refuse the application if the required legal agreement is not signed and completed by April 17 2019.

