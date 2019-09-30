Homes evacuated and road closed after chimney collapses in Morecambe street

A town centre road in Morecambe remains closed after a chimney collapsed at the weekend.

Euston Grove was closed to all vehicles and pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the decision was taken for “public safety” and it was expected to remain closed for at least 72 hours.

Residents and their pets were evacuated from their homes after the incident, which happened at around 3.30am.

A dog, a cat, a rabbit and 11 people were among those told to leave their homes and taken into the care of Lancaster City Council.

The evacuations took place as a precautionary measure, as there were fears the chimney could collapse further.

Firefighters also attended the scene to switch off the gas and electricity, leaving just after 5am.