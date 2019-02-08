Hollywood glamour at this year’s Lancaster hospice ball

Audrey Hepburn lookalikes will be two a penny for this year’s annual ball in aid of Lancaster’s hospice.

Guests can expect an evening of glamour at the St John’s Hospice event with this year’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s theme inspired by the award-winning 1960s movie starring Andrey Heburn . The ball, which is being held on March 16 at the Carus Green Golf Club, Kendal, will include a four-course meal, a DJ and entertainment from duo the Lomax Brothers.

Guests will be welcomed with a reception drink, and there will also be a charity raffle and auction with some spectacular prizes.

Tickets can be bought at www.sjhospice.org.uk/tiffanys, or for further information contact the Fundraising Team by emailing fundraising@sjhospice.org.uk, or you can telephone the Kendal Office on 01539 733228.