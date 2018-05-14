Hollywood comes to Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale has become the setting for a new Hollywood film starring Robert Downey Jr and Antonio Banderas.

Filming is taking place this week for Universal Studios’ The Voyage of Dr Dolittle, with set construction currently taking place within the town’s Market Square.

Robert Downey Jr

The film will also star Michael Sheen as well the voices of Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard and many more.

The production is based at Shepperton Studios with location filming taking place in Cumbria, Yorkshire, Somerset and the Home Counties.

Kirkby Lonsdale Chamber of Trade said: “The scenes to be filmed in the town are part of an action sequence when a small boy is chased through the back streets by peelers (policemen) on horseback.

“He throws of his pursuers by taking a shortcut through Market Square on market day! He escapes along a path at Ruskin’s View.”

Kirkby Lonsdale town centre

The filming schedule will cause some minor disruptions in the town, but businesses will still be open for business as usual.

There will be no parking in Market Square between Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, May 19.

Set construction will take place in Market Square, Jingling Lane, Swinemarket, Horsemarket and Mill Brow, between Saturday, May 12 - Tuesday, May 15.

Filming in Swinemarket and Mill Brow, Tuesday, May 15.

Filming in Mill Brow, Jingling Lane and Market Square, Wednesday, May 16.

Filming in Jingling Lane and Market Square, Thursday, May 17.

Roads closure, parts of Main Street, Mill Brow, Horsemarket and Jingling Lane, Wednesday & Thursday, May 16 & 17.

Reinstatement of Swinemarket, Wednesday, May 16.

Reinstatement of Market Square, streets and premises, Friday, May 18 & Saturday, May 19.

Reinstatement means the production company will return Kirkby Lonsdale to the way it was before Dr Dolittle visited.

A Park and Ride is available from Saturday 12 May to 19 May.

Voyage Productions are providing a PARK and RIDE minibus service from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

This will operate between The Royal Hotel bus stop and Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Football Club, running approximately ever 15minutes.

Local bus company Dan Willan Coaches will be operating this service.

The weekly Charter market will be in town as normal on Thursday, 17 May but will relocate to No.2 car park, on the corner of New Road and Dodgson Croft.

Photos by www.KirkbyLonsdale.co.uk.