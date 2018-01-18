Hockey: Lancaster stay top of table after win over Fylde

In their first game of 2018 Lancaster continued their unbeaten run in the league with a fantastic 2-0 win over Fylde.

Lancaster started well and took the lead after only 10 minutes – Cath Foy spotted Ali Standeven’s high run and picked her out with a pinpoint ball.

Standeven then took it past the last defender before rounding the keeper and slotting the ball home.

One goal to the good and Lancaster kept pressing for more with Chloe Ranson and Julie Walker working hard upfront to press Fylde’s defence.

Lancaster defended well in the second half while player of the match Jayde Christeansen worked tirelessly down the left, creating chances for the forwards as well as stopping Fylde’s attack.

With seconds left on the clock Lancaster won a penalty corner and after the first shot was saved, Ranson was first to react to the rebound and fired the ball into the roof of the net.

This result against a strong Fylde side sees Lancaster remain top of the league.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 4s steamrolled into 2018 with an 8-0 win at Leyland and Chorley.

They dominated from the off with in-form striker Sasha Merrick opening the account after 10 minutes.

After long periods of possession and dominance from Lancaster, fellow strike partners Karen Foster and Emma Broadbent joined Merrick on the score sheet with four and two goals each respectively.

The eighth goal came from Meg Donahue – the speedy winger picked the ball up in her own half before sprinting down the left, into the opposition’s D and slotting past the Leyland goalkeeper.