Hockey: Lancaster’s unbeaten start to season goes on

Lancaster 1s maintained their unbeaten start to their season on Saturday, but Chester didn’t make it easy for them.

Lancaster created good chances in the first half with Ali Standeven-Johns and Nat Clark seeing their shots saved by Chester’s goalkeeper.

Hayley Standeven-Johns and Nina Helme were controlling the midfield, winning the ball and spreading the play as Lancaster continued to press forwards but it remained goalless at the break.

Into the second half and Chester were getting into the game more, but Cath Foy, Heather Shackleton and Beth Andrews were strong in the tackle to keep the visitors out.

However, Chester kept going and took the lead from a penalty corner.

This rocked Lancaster slightly but they soon regained their composure and attacked with Libby Thwaites and Ella Bookless gaining ground down the wings.

With 10 minutes to go Foy picked up the ball and made a fantastic run upfield before releasing Ali Standeven-Johns who slotted the ball past the onrushing keeper.

Lancaster were spurred on by this goal and went looking for the winner – Nicola Conway tricked her way round the defender before finding Julie Walker with a great ball who calmly finished past the keeper.

Lancaster kept their composure in the last few minutes to take the three points which takes them to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 2s drew 1-1 with Lancaster University Women’s 1s in a closely fought derby fixture on Saturday.

Lancaster took the lead from a well-worked tactical routine which saw Lauren Thompson shoot off target, Kate Roberts deflected the ball back towards the P spot and Ellie Walton tapped it home.

With two minutes to go until half-time, Lancaster switched off and the University took advantage.

They were quick to set up and pass the ball to the unmarked player who ran it into the D before calmly playing it around the Lancaster keeper, giving her teammate an easy tap in making it 1-1.