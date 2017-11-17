Hockey: Lancaster remain top and make progress in trophy

Lancaster travelled to Liverpool for the first game of their double-header weekend and came away with all three points to stay top of the table.

Lancaster started fast and the deadlock was broken after 30 minutes when Hayley Johns found space on the right and fired a pinpoint cross into the D to find Nicola Conway.

She remained cool and took it around the ‘keeper before slotting it into the empty net to take the wind out of Sefton going into half-time.

Lancaster doubled their lead when Julie Walker fired home on the rebound when her first shot was saved and they made it three when they won a penalty corner and Holly Farquaharson lifted the ball over the ‘keeper at the far post.

Lancaster then scored their fourth goal in nine minutes when Conway worked the ball well into Ali Standeven who flicked it past the ‘keeper on the reverse.

Not long before the end it was five from a penalty corner which Jayde Christeansen converted at the far post with a move straight off the training ground to make the final score 5-0.

Lancaster then welcomed Leeds Adel for their second round England Hockey Trophy fixture on Sunday, and they were again victorious, winning 4-2.

Lancaster made the perfect start when after only five minutes Conway opened the scoring after a great ball in from Nina Helme.

Leeds pressed high after going a goal behind and found their equaliser after a great strike from the right of the D but Lancaster reacted well and retook the lead when Johns found Conway in the D and she swept the ball high past the keeper.

Standeven made it 3-1 when she was taken out by a Leeds defender and picked herself up to put away the penalty at the second attempt.

Leeds pulled a goal back in the second half to give themselves a lifeline and they continued pushing players forward which gave Lancaster chances to counter attack.

After a mazy run, Hannahlise Morris flicked the ball to Walker who in turn found Conway in the D who fired it home to grab her hat-trick.