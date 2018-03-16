Hockey: Lancaster come from two goals down to earn draw at Clitheroe

Lancaster certainly didn’t have it all their own way at the weekend as they drew 2-2 away at feisty Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 1.

Clitheroe took the lead after a trademark long ball upfield found their striker in the D and she made no mistake with the finish.

Lancaster tried to settle back into the game but their passes were going astray and Clitheroe harassed them into making mistakes before the home side made it 2-0 with another quick break upfield.

Clitheroe continued to cause problems but Leighan Bleasdale made a string of fine saves to keep them out.

Towards the end of the first half Nicola Conway darted towards the D and was fouled but with her quick thinking she took a self pass into the D and fired it past the keeper.

Lancaster kept pushing after this with joint player of the match Nat Clark working hard upfront.

She won a number of penalty corners with her stick skills but Lancaster just couldn’t convert and they still trailed going into the break.

Lancaster came out like a renewed team in the second half and attacked down both flanks but Clitheroe defended well and their keeper made save after save to keep their lead.

Lancaster looked to be running out of ideas but won another penalty corner with 15 minutes to go which Jayde Christeansen converted, diving it in at the far post.

Lancaster continued to press with joint player of the match Hayley Johns winning tackle after tackle in the centre of midfield and releasing the forwards.

However, Clitheroe kept 10 players behind the ball to keep it tight and Lancaster just couldn’t find the crucial winner.

Lancaster: L Bleasdale, H Andrew, C Foy, J Christeansen, H Farquharson, C Ranson, N Helme, H Johns, H Morris, N Clark, N Conway, J Walker, A Standeven

Lancaster 3s were also in action on Saturday, winning 1-0 away at Clitheroe & Blackburn Northern Ladies 3s.

Lancaster dominated the first half and repeated infringements from Clitheroe subbing mistakes led to their captain receiving a green card just before half-time.

In the second half, Sarah Hart saved some short corners while Alex Forbes was able to find Helen Clegg and Ellie Harris, as the Lancaster players linked up well.

A classic short corner play gave Lancaster the lead as Helen Clegg powered the ball home.

Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern fought back but were unable to penetrate Lancaster’s defence as the visitors ran out 1-0 winners.