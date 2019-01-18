Hockey: Lancaster 1s defeated and lose top spot in league table

Lancaster succumbed to their first home defeat of the season at the weekend and as a result, their opponents Newcastle University Women’s 1s now sit at the top of the league by a single point.

Lancaster started the brighter of the two teams, creating a number of good chances, but the final ball was lacking and Newcastle managed to clear the ball to safety.

The deadlock was broken after 21 minutes when Ali Standeven-Johns saw her shot saved but Nicola Conway was quickest to react to the rebound and fired the ball past the keeper.

Newcastle reacted well to going behind and won a penalty corner from their first attack and hammered it home.

Lancaster continued to press forward and won a penalty corner of their own which Lucy Barker dispatched to put Lancaster back into the lead.

With only two minutes until half-time Lancaster tried to keep it tight but Newcastle’s striker had other ideas as she unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Into the second half and with 15 minutes to go Newcastle won a penalty flick when goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale was adjudged to have denied a goalscoring opportunity and the visitors scored to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Lancaster had to press forwards and player of the match Jayde Christeansen was flying down the left to push Lancaster on.

However, Lancaster were slightly open at the back and a long ball upfield found Newcastle’s striker and with Heather Shackleton sprinting back the shot hit her body on the line, giving Newcastle another flick which they converted to go two goals ahead.

Lancaster tried to get back into the game but in the last 10 minutes they were looking a little tired and Newcastle held on for the points.

Lancaster 2s were also in action, winning 3-2 at home to Rossall 1s in what was their first game back after the Christmas break.

Lancaster started the brighter of the two sides and after a great solo run by Nat Clark she picked out Emma Moore who was unmarked at the back post to tap the ball home.

Despite having the lead Lancaster 2s pushed on hungry for more goals.

Rossall were quick to take advantage of this, counter attacking the advanced Lancaster team and the defence was finally broken when Rossall found the back of the net with an easy tap in at the back post.

Lancaster retook the lead when Ellie Walton found a gap in the defence and laid the ball off to Moore at the back post to make it 2-1.

In the second half Lancaster dominated possession and Walton made a great solo run through the Rossall defence before hammering the ball into the back of the net making the score 3-1.

Rossall pulled a goal back through a short corner though, despite Lancaster soaking up the pressure well, but the home side were able to wishstand some late pressure and ran out 3-2 winners.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 3s were beaten 4-1 away at league leaders Southport Ladies 1s.

Lancaster managed to go into half-time all square at 1-1 thanks to a beautiful goal from Yaz Cotton, but three second half goals condemned them to defeat.

Elsewhere, Lancaster 4s claimed a 3-1 win at Lancaster & Morecambe Ladies 3s thanks to goals from Emma Wood, Leeanne Grayston-Aldren and Helen Trotter.