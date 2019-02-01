Hockey: Lancaster 1s beat Kendal to go three points clear

Lancaster 1s came away with all three points in their derby clash with Kendal on Saturday, a win that saw them go three points clear at the top of the league.

Lancaster started the brighter of the two teams and with their first real attack they won a penalty corner after only five minutes.

Hayley Standeven-Johns perfectly injected the ball to Lucy Barker on the left of the D, who swept a fantastic disguised pass towards the far post where player of the match Jayde Christeansen slid in and deflected the ball past the keeper.

Lancaster continued to press forward with Julie Walker working hard upfront and when the ball fell to Nicola Conway, she unleashed a powerful shot which the goalkeeper saved onto the post and away to safety.

Kendal came back into the game and won a number of penalty corners of their own, but a combination of poor execution and fantastic defending from Lancaster left them trailing going into the break.

The driving rain made things difficult in the second half but Lancaster pushed forward and after a good run from Ella Bookless down the right, she found Libby Thwaites in the D.

She turned and struck the ball, but a defender managed to deflect it and once again the post came to Kendal’s rescue.

Thwaites then became provider for Conway, whose powerful strike was again saved by the goalkeeper.

Into the final 10 minutes and Kendal pushed players forwards looking for the equaliser.

They again won a number of corners but Lancaster put their bodies on the line to keep them out.

With the final play of the game Kendal found space in the D, but a fantastic double save from goal keeper Leighan Bleasdale kept them out and Lancaster played the ball to safety, hanging on for a massive three points.

Lancaster travel to second placed Chester next week which will be a tough game and an important one in the race for the title.