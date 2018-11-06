Highgrove see off Stoneclough in LFA Amateur Cup

Highgrove booked their place in the next round for the LFA Amateur Cup on Saturday following their 2-1 win at home to West Lancashire Division One side Stoneclough.

After a quiet first half, Highgrove took the lead five minutes into the second period when Luke Ogley’s first time 30 yard diagonal pass was inch perfect to Jack Baxter, who controlled the ball brilliantly.

Without slowing down, he raced for goal and from fully 20 yards his shot flew like a bullet low and just inside the post to give Highgrove the lead.

Highgrove went 2-0 up when Baxter was brought down by the goalkeeper in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot – Ogley stepped up and was relieved to see his effort just beat the keeper.

With just four minutes remaining Stoneclough finally found the back of the net when a long high ball landed just outside the penalty which caught both Highgrove central defenders in two minds, which allowed the Stoneclough centre forward to make up for his earlier missed chances to beat Humpage in goal to make it 2-1.

Cartmel also made it though to the next round, beating Rossendale United 3-2 in their first home tie in this competition.

Cartmel were much the better team and deservedly took a 3-1 lead after missing lotsof chances.

The excellent Glen Sargeant, getting back to his best after suffering a broken ankle last season, scored two delightful goals, while 16 year old Aidan Pearson scored another to add to his impressive goal tally.

Cartmel relaxed in the last 10 minutes and were punished when Rossendale pulled a goal back but they managed to hang on in a tense finish.

In the Premier Division, the match of the day was between leaders Mayfield United and second placed Marsh United.

Mayfield, with a 100 per cent record, inflicted Marsh United’s only defeat earlier in the season, beating them 3-1, and they got the better of them again, this time winning 2-0.

The first half was hectic with the referee the busiest man on the field.

The second half was played in a much more controlled manner but two early goals from Mayfield’s Rikki Ball was enough to take all three points to maintain their excellent start to the season.

Meanwhile, Carnforth Rangers were 3-1 winners over Caton United thanks to goals from Cameron Holmes, Kyle Davies and Chris Cottam, while Caton’s consolation was scored by Phil Eccleston.

Ingleton entertained Arnside in the rehearsal of their upcoming cup match.

Ingleton took the game to Arnside and were much the better side as they created more chances and had more possession, resulting in a 5-0 win with Alex Hartley leading the forward line well to score an impressive hat-trick.

Andrew Jackson and an own goal by Sam Reid, the Arnside defender, scored the others.