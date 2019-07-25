Highest Point announces 2020 return to Lancaster - watch last year's event here

Following a hugely successful 2019 weekender, Highest Point has confirmed its return to Williamson Park in Lancaster between May 15 and 17, 2020.

Over 15,000 people attended this year for an array of music, arts, performance and food and drink.

Sister Sledge and The Zutons headlined the Main Stage, with a host of up-and-coming artists wowing Lancaster crowds throughout the three days also.

A total of 110 artists performed across the Main Stage, The Dell, The Sundial and the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage.

BBC Introducing were back at Williamson Park, sponsoring the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage, welcoming a host of up-and-coming talent including Cabbage and Anna Calvi.

Highest Point organiser Richard Dyer said: “2020 promises to be an even more spectacular festival, with more global names and local stars set to arrive at one of the North’s most impressive locations. We can’t wait to do it all again in the amazing Williamson Park in the heart of Lancaster.”

A very limited amount of early bird tickets will be going on sale on the September 26.

Visit www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/ to get a reminder.

Anyone wanting to support Highest Point next year, or would like to sponsor the festival can get in touch with jamie@highestpoint.co.uk.